Leverkusen reclaim Bundesliga lead after beating Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen reclaimed the top spot in the Bundesliga standings after beating Freiburg 2-1 at home on Sunday to remain unbeaten this season with eight wins in nine league games.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen are on 25 points, two clear of second-placed champions Bayern Munich. Freiburg are eighth with 13 points. Florian Wirtz opened the scoring in the 36th minute, striking from inside the box towards the far post after brilliantly jinking and turning to trick the Freiburg defence.

Jonas Hofmann doubled the advantage for the hosts with a goal in the 60th minute before Freiburg pulled one back 10 minutes later through a Manuel Gulde header.

Whirlwind Bayern crush Darmstadt 8-0 with Kane hat-trick and a record three red cardsMUNICH, Germany :Bayern Munich pulverised Darmstadt 98 8-0 on Saturday with a Harry Kane hat-trick and all the goals coming in the second half to go top of the Bundesliga, as keeper Manuel Neuer's injury comeback was overshadowed by a record three red cards in the first half. Read more ⮕

