Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, who have only dropped points in a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich, are on 25 points, two clear of the second-placed champions.

Alonso became the first Leverkusen manager to win eight games in a row across all competitions since the club's promotion to the Bundesliga in 1979. Leverkusen stormed Freiburg's half from the opening minutes but failed to have a shot on target inside the first half hour.

However, Wirtz eventually opened the scoring in the 36th minute, striking from inside the box towards the far post after brilliantly jinking and turning to trick the Freiburg defence. Hofmann doubled the advantage on the hour with a shot from distance which hit the post only for the ball to rebound off goalkeeper Noah Atubolu's back into the net. headtopics.com

Leverkusen should have scored again minutes later but Jeremie Frimpong just missed the target before Freiburg pulled one back 20 minutes from time through a Manuel Gulde header. Leverkusen have scored 27 goals in the Bundesliga this season - a club record in the top flight after nine games, surpassing 24 goals in the 1996-97 campaign.

Leverkusen next visit sixth-placed Hoffenheim on Saturday when Freiburg, who are eighth with 13 points, host a Borussia Moenchengladbach side in 11th spot. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be. headtopics.com