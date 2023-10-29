Malaysian PM Anwar visits Singapore for two-day leaders’ retreat with PM Lee

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) meeting Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in January. They will meet again on Oct 30.
SINGAPORE - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will visit Singapore from Sunday for a two-day retreat, where leaders of both countries will discuss bilateral issues and explore new areas of cooperation.
He will be here for the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat, at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.bilateral issues, is the first one to be held since the Covid-19 pandemic hit. It will be an opportunity for both countries to take stock of growing cooperation, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Sunday.This will be their first meeting since Mr Tharman was sworn in as Singapore’s ninth president on Sept 14.The two prime ministers and their delegations will then meet for bilateral discussions and witness the signing of agreements on key areas of cooperation, said MFA. headtopics.com
Mr Anwar will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including eight members of his Cabinet: Foreign Minister Zambry Kadir; Transport Minister Anthony Loke; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Aziz; Economic Affairs Minister Rafizi Ramli; Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi; Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution; Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman; and Entrepreneur Development...
Other delegates accompanying him are Sarawak Premier Abang Zohari Haji Openg, Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Attorney-General Terrirudin Mohd Salleh.was here again in September for the Milken Institute Asia Summit 2023. headtopics.com