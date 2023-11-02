New Zealand World Cup campaign on shaky ground as losses, injuries pile up

Jimmy Neesham is nursing a bruised right wrist after being struck by the ball while bowling in the first innings. Paceman Lockie Ferguson, meanwhile, is nursing a right Achilles injury, though he was cleared of significant damage by a scan and selectors hope he will be available for Pakistan.

Having won the toss against South Africa, captain Tom Latham surprised by electing to field against opponents that often struggle to chase down totals. "Obviously South Africa are incredibly strong batting first, but we've got an incredibly good bowling line-up and there was no reason that we couldn't have restricted them to a total that could have been a lot easier to chase on there," said the middle order batsman.

