Man urges Singaporeans to stop showing off when shopping in Malaysia: 'Please be humble'

Besides being insensitive to Malaysians' feelings, the man said that the excessive bragging may lead to store owners increasing their prices.In the two-minute rant, the man said that Singaporeans had “won a lottery game” by being born"in the right country".

"Our GIC and government are very good, they drive up the Singaporean dollar. But when we win a lottery game, please be humble about it.""Let's get it straight. You are helping yourself.”"Very true. The more you say cheap, the more they raise prices,” one comment read.Teen harassed after JB nail salon seeking non-paying customer shared wrong S'pore phone number

