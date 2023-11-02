LTA: 1,500 more GM+ card readers at traffic lights to give seniors, people with disabilities more time to cross roads

The GM+ traffic lights have been a game-changer for elderly or disabled individuals, allowing them more time to safely cross busy intersections. By expanding the installation of GM+ card readers, the LTA aims to further enhance pedestrian accessibility and make the city more inclusive for all.
The installation of GM+ traffic lights at more locations is expected to offer elderly and disabled individuals a newfound sense of convenience when moving about the city. They will only need to scan their Senior Citizen EZ-Link Card or Disabled Person with Disabilities EZ-Link Card on the GM+ card reader at these traffic lights to gain an additional 3 to 13 seconds of crossing time, depending on the complexity of the intersection.
These specially designed GM+ traffic lights will be strategically placed in areas frequented by seniors and people with disabilities, ensuring that those who require extra crossing time have access to them. Additionally, neighbourhoods with a high proportion of elderly residents will also see an increased presence of GM+ traffic lights, guaranteeing that residents can easily move about.
This development is expected to have a profound impact on the quality of life for elderly and disabled individuals, empowering them to maintain an active lifestyle and fostering a sense of independence. It also helps ensure that all members of the community can move safely and conveniently, regardless of their age or physical abilities.
Singapore Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.