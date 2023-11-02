LTA: 1,500 more GM+ card readers at traffic lights to give seniors, people with disabilities more time to cross roads

The GM+ traffic lights have been a game-changer for elderly or disabled individuals, allowing them more time to safely cross busy intersections. By expanding the installation of GM+ card readers, the LTA aims to further enhance pedestrian accessibility and make the city more inclusive for all.

The installation of GM+ traffic lights at more locations is expected to offer elderly and disabled individuals a newfound sense of convenience when moving about the city. They will only need to scan their Senior Citizen EZ-Link Card or Disabled Person with Disabilities EZ-Link Card on the GM+ card reader at these traffic lights to gain an additional 3 to 13 seconds of crossing time, depending on the complexity of the intersection.

These specially designed GM+ traffic lights will be strategically placed in areas frequented by seniors and people with disabilities, ensuring that those who require extra crossing time have access to them. Additionally, neighbourhoods with a high proportion of elderly residents will also see an increased presence of GM+ traffic lights, guaranteeing that residents can easily move about.

This development is expected to have a profound impact on the quality of life for elderly and disabled individuals, empowering them to maintain an active lifestyle and fostering a sense of independence. It also helps ensure that all members of the community can move safely and conveniently, regardless of their age or physical abilities.

