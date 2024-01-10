MP on closure of common spaces in HDB estates

The closure of a few public amenities in HDB estates across Singapore has garnered flak online over the past few months. Some interventions in public housing estates, like the closure of amenities, may seem harsh. But they are necessary to balance the interests of all residents and are not taken lightly, said Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

Behind the scenes, town councils and relevant agencies have expended significant effort to communicate with affected parties and develop win-win solutions, he added. Associate Professor Faishal was responding in Parliament on Jan 9 to Nominated MP Syed Harun Alhabsyi, who spoke of the importance of give and take in boosting social cohesion in common spaces in residential estates. "To close, barricade or block common spaces appears to suggest that there can be no room for compromise and that the redacted behaviour or activity is so abhorrent that there is no place for it at all," Dr Harun sai





