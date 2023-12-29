With ban in HDB flats set to be lifted, can pet cats coexist in harmony with residents?

For cat lover Shak, who lives in a two-room rental flat in Boon Lay with his mother, time is the biggest barrier to getting his three cats sterilised. Pet cats have been banned in HDB flats for 34 years, due to concerns that the felines would cause disamenities to residents. A proposed cat management framework by the Animal and Veterinary Service will allow HDB households to own up to two cats from next year, if implemented.





Proposal to allow cats in HDB flats draws mixed responseWhile most groups welcomed the proposal to allow cats in HDB flats, some feline lovers are concerned about problems of abandonment and abuse. The suggestion of allowing two cats per Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat has drawn a mixed response, with some cheering the suggestion and others raising concerns about noise and potential conflict between neighbours.

Singapore Government Proposes Allowing HDB Households to Own Two Cats per FlatThe Government is proposing to allow Housing and Development Board (HDB) households to own up to two cats per flat from next year. The proposal is available for further feedback from the public for two months, and the intention is to implement it in the later part of 2024. The mooted cat management framework, if implemented, will reverse a 34-year ban on cat ownership in public flats. When the framework is launched, a two-year transition period would be introduced to allow pet owners “ample time” to meet the licensing conditions.

250 assisted living flats to be offered in Bedok's Chai Chee Green developmentAbout 250 assisted living flats in Bedok will be offered in the upcoming December Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise as part of the Chai Chee Green development. They aim to support seniors to age independently in the community.

