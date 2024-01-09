New rental occupancy cap unlikely to strain HDB infrastructure, increase maintenance costs: Tan Kiat How

Around 58,000 HDB flats are being rented as whole units and of this number, 16 per cent, or about 9,280 units, are rented out to six unrelated occupants, said Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How in Parliament on Tuesday.





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Can pet cats coexist in harmony with residents in HDB flats?Pet cats have been banned in HDB flats for 34 years, but a proposed cat management framework may allow HDB households to own up to two cats from next year. This raises questions about whether pet cats can coexist in harmony with residents.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Proposal to Allow Pet Cats in HDB FlatsA proposed cat management framework by the Animal and Veterinary Service will allow HDB households to own up to two cats from next year, if implemented.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

HDB flat residents to be allowed two cats per flat from 2024Those living in HDB flats will soon be allowed to own up to two cats per flat starting from the second half of 2024. The increasing pet population in Singapore highlights the importance of scheduling regular health check-ups for pets.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Unraveling Andrew Tan's Insights on Technology TransformationAn exclusive interview with Andrew Tan, a Partner in Consulting at Ernst & Young Advisory Pte. Ltd., delving into his perspectives on technology transformation and the delicate balance between innovation and practicality in diverse business sectors.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Badminton Pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan Struggle to Qualify for OlympicsNational badminton mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan have been facing difficulties in qualifying for the Olympics due to a series of losses and personal challenges.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

With ban in HDB flats set to be lifted, can pet cats coexist in harmony with residents?For cat lover Shak, who lives in a two-room rental flat in Boon Lay with his mother, time is the biggest barrier to getting his three cats sterilised. Pet cats have been banned in HDB flats for 34 years, due to concerns that the felines would cause disamenities to residents. A proposed cat management framework by the Animal and Veterinary Service will allow HDB households to own up to two cats from next year, if implemented.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »