Proposal to Allow Pet Cats in HDB Flats

Pet cats have been banned in HDB flats for 34 years, due to concerns that the felines would cause disamenities to residents. A proposed cat management framework by the Animal and Veterinary Service will allow HDB households to own up to two cats from next year, if implemented. Each week, TODAY’s long-running Big Read series delves into the trends and issues that matter.

This week, we look at what a new proposed framework that will allow up to two cats to be kept as pets in Housing and Development Board households mean





Proposal to allow cats in HDB flats draws mixed responseWhile most groups welcomed the proposal to allow cats in HDB flats, some feline lovers are concerned about problems of abandonment and abuse. The suggestion of allowing two cats per Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat has drawn a mixed response, with some cheering the suggestion and others raising concerns about noise and potential conflict between neighbours.

Can pet cats coexist in harmony with residents in HDB flats?Pet cats have been banned in HDB flats for 34 years, but a proposed cat management framework may allow HDB households to own up to two cats from next year. This raises questions about whether pet cats can coexist in harmony with residents.

Singapore Government Proposes Allowing HDB Households to Own Two Cats per FlatThe Government is proposing to allow Housing and Development Board (HDB) households to own up to two cats per flat from next year. The proposal is available for further feedback from the public for two months, and the intention is to implement it in the later part of 2024. The mooted cat management framework, if implemented, will reverse a 34-year ban on cat ownership in public flats. When the framework is launched, a two-year transition period would be introduced to allow pet owners “ample time” to meet the licensing conditions.

