HDB flat residents to be allowed two cats per flat from 2024

Those of us living in HDB flats will be allowed to own up to two cats per flat from the second half of 2024 onwards. As more of us seek to enrich our lives through pets, let’s make an effort to preserve their health and happiness.Scheduling annual health check-ups for our pets is essential, even if they live indoors, to catch and address any potential health problems early.

Making new year's resolutions for better health? Don't forget our furry companions that have been there with us every step of the way. In Singapore, Euromonitor International reports around 114,000 pet dogs in 2023, up nearly 3 per cent from 2019. For the pet cat population, this numbered around 94,000 in 2023 — a growth of 10 per cent from 2019. Those of us living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats may soon be allowed to own up to two cats in each flat from the second half of 2024 onwards. Many people will likely be looking to expand their household with a feline member.





