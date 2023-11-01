Man confronted for working illegally: ‘How come you’re using M’sian vehicle to do delivery job?’

The unseen person taking the video can be heard asking him: “How come you’re using the Malaysian vehicle to do the delivery job?” The video then cuts to a parked motorcycle with a Malaysian number plate. The man got on the bike and rode off as the video taker repeated: “Show me your account.”In March, a viral video showed a man crying and pleading for mercy after he was accused of being an illegal food delivery rider.

Foreigners coming to Singapore to deliver food illegally have been a growing problem since the lifting of Covid travel restrictions. On Oct 7, three foreigners were fined between $3,800 and $10,000 for working illegally as food delivery riders in Singapore, but they may be just the tip of the iceberg.

Local delivery platform workers who are found to have allowed foreigners to use their accounts may face the same penalties. A Grab spokesman previously told Stomp: “Grab has a robust process for registration and verification of delivery-partners and to prevent account sharing.

“Accounts will only be approved when applicants satisfy all necessary requirements. We also have a selfie-verification feature within the app that regularly prompts our partners to authenticate their identity before they can be assigned order bookings.

