Changi Airport T2 reopens fully with 4-storey waterfall display, new garden

Nestled in a vertical garden, the large multimedia wall features a “waterfall” cascading over large boulders. In the departure transit area after immigration sits Dreamscape, a new garden that combines digital content, plants and fish.

With T2’s reopening after its expansion, which was originally set for completion in 2024, the terminal’s handling capacity has climbed fromIn terms of handling capacity, T2 is now the largest of the airport’s four terminals after undergoing 3½ years of engineering and expansion works. The expansion has added more than 21,000 sq m - the size of about three football fields - to T2.

The larger-than-life green structures display a wide array of plant life, featuring more than 20,000 plants selected from some 100 species from ferns to shrubs.The terminal’s northern wing started serving passengers on Sept 28 in advance of its full reopening on Nov 1.

There are new retail options at the upgraded T2, including the first South-east Asia pop-up of collectible merchandise store Funko, said CAG. Looking ahead, Mr Teo spoke about the importance of capturing the region’s growth in air travel, citing the resumption of work onInnovation is integral, said Mr Teo, and the airport is rolling out new digital solutions, such as T2’s baggage-handling system that can track individual bags in real time and minimise mishandling. He also pointed to the need to

