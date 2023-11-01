57-year-old Chinese-Chilean table tennis player wins over crowd at Pan American Games

Zeng became famous overnight in the Andean nation after she beat Dominican Eva Peña Brito by 4 sets to 2 in her first match in the women’s singles tournament. She lost the first two sets, but she managed to turn the match around in front of raucous fans screaming for her.

Chile’s President Gabriel Boric is another one of the table tennis player’s new fans watching her on TV. Zeng has lived most of her life in Iquique, a city near the Atacama desert 1,800km north of Santiago, Chile’s capital. After teaching the sport to local children for years, she started a business and made it her main source of income until recently.

“I am fighting with all I have, and the supporters are there for me now. I feel very confident. Competing at such a high level is a new thing for me,” Zeng said on Tuesday. “I win. I lose. Some things come a little off. But people support me the same. I really wasn’t expecting any of this.”

As she arrived to play US’ Zhang on Tuesday, a big roar was heard at Chile’s Olympic training centre, where table tennis competitions are taking place. Zeng was no match for the American, who won 4 sets to 0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-4 and 11-5), largely thanks to her higher speed and intensive footwork.“It is an inspiration that a 57-year-old player is here with us, giving her best,” Zhang said after the match.

