Singapore’s economic growth to improve in the second half of 2024: MAS

around the world level off, MAS said in its latest half-yearly macroeconomic review. For 2024, growth is projected to improve gradually in the second half of the year, and come in closer to its potential rate for the year as (a) whole," the report said.

Travel-related industries reported double-digit growth rates as borders reopened after the pandemic. The number of international visitor arrivals rose to an average of 1.3 million per month in the third quarter, reaching 81 per cent of pre-COVID levels.Services like information and communications, architectural and engineering, and accounting segments performed well, but manufacturing and financial services suffered this year.

While there is monthly volatility for electricity and gas prices, food prices have continued to fall and consumer goods prices are lower, weighed down by manufactured goods prices, MAS said. The strong Singapore dollar also helps to filter external inflationary pressures.

In early 2024, both headline and core inflation are likely to see a temporary increase as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rises to 9 per cent and public transport fare hikes kick in. Headline inflation may also rise due to higher Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums and petrol prices.

MAS highlighted geopolitical conflict, adverse weather events and faster wage increases as risks to the inflation outlook. Singapore's middle-income earners experienced the fastest wage growth in the past decade, but could be impacted by demographic constraints and technological changes in the coming years, MAS said.

Workers who improved their educational qualifications or moved to more productive or larger companies commanded higher wages, according to a study by MAS.