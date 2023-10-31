Jury orders Mitsubishi to pay $977 million over crash involving defective seatbelt

The plaintiffs said the seatbelt's design was defective because it allowed the release of four inches of slack during a collision, causing Amagasu to strike his head on the car roof.Jurors began hearing evidence on Oct. 20. They deliberated briefly on Oct. 27 before returning their verdict.

In a statement, Mitsubishi Motors North America called the damages award"egregious," and said there were"significant legal and evidentiary issues" to be addressed in an appeal. "Mitsubishi Motors vehicles are and have been among the safest on the road, having won multiple safety awards to attest to that fact," it added.

Farrar, a principal at Farrar & Ball, said he thought the verdict would be upheld, reflecting Amagasu's injuries. He also said the ratio of punitive damages to compensatory damages was in line with U.S. Supreme Court guidance.

"The evidence regarding the defective nature of this seatbelt was overwhelming, and not something that the average consumer would ever know about," Farrar added. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Civil order in Gaza 'starting to break down' as food stores ransacked: UNThousands of people broke into warehouses and distribution centres in Gaza, taking flour and other basic survival items.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Former president Halimah Yacob awarded Order of Temasek for lifetime of devoted, distinguished serviceMadam Halimah was conferred the nation’s highest civilian honour on Sunday. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Tourist’s order of ‘grenade’ drink sparks bomb alert in Lisbon restaurantA tourist who wanted a pomegranate drink at a restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal last Friday got more than what he asked for because of a translation error. The 36-year-old Russian speaker from Azerbaijan used a language app on his phone to translate the Russian word for...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Biden administration aims to cut AI risks with executive orderUS President Joe Biden is seeking to reduce the risks that artificial intelligence (AI) poses to consumers, workers, minority groups, and national security with a new executive action on Monday (Oct 30).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Biden administration aims to cut AI risks with executive orderThe order directs agencies to set standards for safety testing and address related risks. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: That's rich: Food delivery rider from Thailand allegedly flies to Singapore to pick up chicken rice orderThey say that the sky's the limit — and this food delivery rider reportedly went the extra mile just to fulfil a customer's unusual order. To satisfy a craving for Hainanese chicken rice, a Thai customer had allegedly requested for a delivery rider from Grab to fly to Singapore to obtain the humble dish.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕