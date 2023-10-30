That's rich: Food delivery rider from Thailand allegedly flies to Singapore to pick up chicken rice order

The man in a GrabFood uniform was seen queuing up to board the plane and later arriving at Singapore Changi Airport.They say that the sky's the limit — and this food delivery rider reportedly went the extra mile just to fulfil a customer's unusual order.

To satisfy a craving for Hainanese chicken rice, a Thai customer had allegedly requested for a delivery rider from Grab to fly to Singapore to obtain the humble dish. His unconventional journey was documented and uploaded to TikTok on Saturday (Oct 28) by fellow passenger Thita.vy, who recorded her amusing encounter with the delivery rider.

Dressed in a GrabFood uniform with a food delivery bag, his Thai passport and boarding pass in hand, the man can be seen lining up on the tarmac to board his flight.Another clip shows him stowing his food delivery bag away in the overhead compartment of the plane, before the video cuts to him arriving in Changi Airport. headtopics.com

While most netizens were charmed by the humorous situation, some were sceptical if the man was really a food delivery rider and suspected the incident was staged for content. Others reasoned, however, that this is not surprising as those who have the means to pay for such services are likely to go to this extent to get their hands on what they want.

Martin wins thrilling Thailand Grand Prix to cut gap to BagnaiaBURIRAM, Thailand : Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin made it a perfect weekend at the Thailand Grand Prix when the pole sitter and sprint winner won a thrilling race on Sunday, cutting the gap to championship leader Francesco Bagnaia to 13 points. Read more ⮕

Martin wins thrilling Thailand Grand Prix to cut gap to BagnaiaBURIRAM, Thailand : Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin made it a perfect weekend at the Thailand Grand Prix when the pole sitter and sprint winner won a thrilling race on Sunday, cutting the gap to championship leader Francesco Bagnaia to 13 points. Read more ⮕

Commentary: Can Thailand effectively balance its relations with China and the US?For property mogul turned Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the success of his diplomacy with China holds significant weight for his personal political fortunes, says Thai scholar Prem Singh Gill. Read more ⮕

Middle-income earners in Singapore saw fastest salary growth among workers over past decade: MASBut MAS also warns that the jobs and incomes of this broad group could be hit by the economy's “structural shifts”. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore, Malaysia share view that there must be immediate ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflictBoth Singapore and Malaysia backed a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Tender launched to double number of police cameras in Singapore to over 200,000 by mid-2030sPolice cameras have helped to solve about 7,500 crimes since they were first installed across the country in 2012. Read more ⮕