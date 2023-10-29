Civil order in Gaza 'starting to break down' as food stores ransacked: UN

People storm a UN-run aid supply centre that distributes food to displaced families following Israel's call for more than 1 million residents in northern Gaza to move south for their safety, in Deir al-Balah on Oct 28, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Mohammed Abed)GAZA: The United Nations warned on Sunday (Oct 29) that"civil order" was starting to collapse in Gaza after thousands of people ransacked its food warehouses in the war-torn Palestinian territory.

The UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said wheat, flour and other supplies had been pillaged at several warehouses. "This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege," said UNRWA's Gaza chief Thomas White."Thousands of people broke into several UNRWA warehouses and distribution centres in the middle and southern areas of the Gaza Strip, taking wheat flour and other basic survival items like hygiene supplies," UNRWA said.

People storm a UN-run aid supply centre that distributes food to displaced families in Deir al-Balah on Oct 28, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Mohammed Abed)The conflict began on Oct 7 when Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border and went on the rampage in Israel, killing 1,400 people and kidnapping 230 others, Israeli officials say. headtopics.com

Since then, Israel has staged a withering bombardment that the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says has killed more than 8,000 people in the Palestinian territory, half of them children.on normal food, water, medicine and fuel deliveries into Gaza, with the first convoy of humanitarian aid entering only two weeks later.

Since then, UNRWA says 84 aid trucks have crossed into Gaza but aid agencies say the numbers are far too low. Before the conflict, UN figures showed an average of 500 trucks a day entering Gaza. "Supplies on the market are running out while the humanitarian aid coming into the Gaza Strip on trucks from Egypt is insufficient," said White. headtopics.com

Israel stepping up Gaza ground operations, White House supports pause for aidJERUSALEM: Israeli air and ground forces are stepping up operations in the Gaza Strip, Israel's chief military spokesperson said on Friday (Oct 27), amid reports of heavy bombing of the besieged encl Read more ⮕

Ground battles rage in Gaza after Israel escalates bombingGAZA STRIP: Battles raged in Gaza on Saturday (Oct 28) as Israel's army said it expanded ground operations after intensifying its bombardment of the Palestinian territory three weeks after the deadliest attack in the country's history. Read more ⮕

Singapore supports humanitarian aid, calls for protection of civilian lives in Gaza: Ambassador to UNSINGAPORE - Singapore has expressed its support for the efforts of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to sustain the flow of humanitarian aid and calls for all innocent civilian lives to be protected in Gaza, said Singapore's Ambassador to the UN Burhan Gafoor. Read more ⮕

Singapore votes in favour of UN resolution to protect civilians, uphold humanitarian obligations in Gaza StripSINGAPORE — Singapore voted in favour of a resolution to protect civilians and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations amid conflict in the Gaza Strip during an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday (Oct 27). Read more ⮕

Despite Biden's doubts, humanitarian agencies consider Gaza toll reliableGENEVA - US President Joe Biden has cast doubt on casualty figures provided by Palestinian officials in Gaza, but international humanitarian agencies consider them broadly accurate and historically reliable. Read more ⮕

Singapore votes in favour of UN resolution to protect civilians, uphold humanitarian obligations in Gaza StripSINGAPORE: Singapore voted in favour of a resolution to protect civilians and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations amid conflict in the Gaza Strip during an em Read more ⮕