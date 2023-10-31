S’pore bets on Healthier SG to keep healthcare good, affordable and accessible as population ages

Mr Ong said that preventive care programme Healthier SG, which is funded to the tune of $400 million a year, may not be enough ​for the country ​to achieve an elevated Blue Zone 3.0​ status, where the gap between lifespan and health span narrows.

Singapore is also investing in another national programme, called Age Well SG, to help seniors build social circles and live an active lifestyle in the community in order to fight loneliness. Another is to not make an enemy of medical technology. Technological advances such as digital healthcare are helping people practise preventive and holistic care in an easy and cost-effective way, he added.

Yet, it has spent slightly less than 5 per cent of its gross domestic product each year on healthcare, less than half of what other developed countries spend on average, Mr Ong said.Healthcare costs need to be borne by society as a whole, and how this is done impacts the performance of the healthcare system.

Government healthcare expenditure in Britain is rising and needs to compete with other pressing demands on public spending.Insurance, being self-financed through premiums, is more sustainable. There is less competition with other public spending such as for education and defence.Live long and prosper? A super-aged Singapore society does not have to be a sad one

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Police open fire at Paris train station on woman making 'threats'PARIS: French police on Tuesday (Oct 31) shot and seriously wounded an unarmed woman who was making threats at a train station in Paris during morning rush hour, police and prosecutors told AFP.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Warner enjoying making doubters 'look stupid' at World CupAustralia opener David Warner says his World Cup form is making doubters "look stupid" and hopes to add to his mountain of runs in the next match against ailing England.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Suite Life: Desa Potato Head is making Bali a better placeRegenerative travel is trending now, but this beach club started doing good in Bali 10 years ago. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Python appears on windscreen of car on Malaysia highwayThe car's driver had avoided making sideward movements while driving to help keep the snake from falling off. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Today in Pictures, Oct 31, 2023Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: MAS sees budding recovery in electronics, financial sectors as global environment turnsThe local financial sector could also soon see a turnaround Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕