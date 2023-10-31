S’pore bets on Healthier SG to keep healthcare good, affordable and accessible as population ages

Mr Ong said that preventive care programme Healthier SG, which is funded to the tune of $400 million a year, may not be enough for the country to achieve an elevated Blue Zone 3.0 status, where the gap between lifespan and health span narrows.
Singapore is also investing in another national programme, called Age Well SG, to help seniors build social circles and live an active lifestyle in the community in order to fight loneliness. Another is to not make an enemy of medical technology. Technological advances such as digital healthcare are helping people practise preventive and holistic care in an easy and cost-effective way, he added.
Yet, it has spent slightly less than 5 per cent of its gross domestic product each year on healthcare, less than half of what other developed countries spend on average, Mr Ong said.Healthcare costs need to be borne by society as a whole, and how this is done impacts the performance of the healthcare system.
Government healthcare expenditure in Britain is rising and needs to compete with other pressing demands on public spending.Insurance, being self-financed through premiums, is more sustainable. There is less competition with other public spending such as for education and defence.Live long and prosper? A super-aged Singapore society does not have to be a sad one
Singapore Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕
Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕
Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕
Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕