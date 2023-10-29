Former president Halimah Yacob awarded Order of Temasek for lifetime of devoted, distinguished service

SINGAPORE - Former president Halimah Yacob was conferred the nation’s highest civilian honour on Sunday, for “embodying so fully the Singapore Story – and for her lifetime of devoted and distinguished service”.
She broke multiple barriers, blazing a trail for women and achieving many firsts – the first Singaporean to be elected to the governing body of the International Labour Organisation, the first Malay woman to be elected an MP, the first female Speaker of Parliament, and the first female to occupy the highest office in the land.
In those roles, she championed many social causes, including support for single mothers, children of lower-income families, people with mental health conditions, those with disabilities and the elderly, her citation said.
Apart from her official duties, Madam Halimah was the patron to many charitable and welfare organisations. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Madam Halimah exercised the president's custodial power over past reserves "on an unprecedented scale", approving a total draw of up to $69 billion.
The citation also said that "Madam Halimah's remarkable journey from humble beginnings to become the first female minority head of state is testimony that every Singaporean can achieve his or her dream, regardless of race, language, religion or family background".
Of the 6,598 individuals who received this year's National Day honours, such as the Public Service Star and the Long Service Medal,