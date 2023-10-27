Flowers laid at former home of late Chinese ex-premier Li Keqiang

A cluster of bouquets was laid against the walls of Mr Li Keqiang's family home in Jiuzi village, Dingyuan county, where he lived throughout many of his school years.

On Friday, a cluster of bouquets was laid against the walls of his family home in Jiuzi village, Dingyuan county, where he lived throughout many of his school years. “When I heard the news, I was shocked, unable to accept the truth. I happened to be here in Dingyuan, his hometown, and came here to mourn our beloved premier,” he told AFP.

A small group of people gathered, with some laying bunches of yellow and white chrysanthemums - a symbol of mourning in China - and bowing before the house. The rural surroundings were a far cry from the lofty halls of power in Beijing where Mr Li spent a decade as China’s nominal second in command. headtopics.com

A man bows in front of the former house of Chinese ex-premier Li Keqiang in Dingyuan county in eastern Anhui province. PHOTO: AFP“My mum is related to him in some way,” she said. “We share the same ancestor.”

At a small restaurant next to the house, two young men said they had travelled from Hefei, about an hour away, to pay their respects to a fellow alumnus.

