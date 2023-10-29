China among Changi Airport’s top 5 markets in 3rd quarter; passenger numbers at 89% of 2019 levels

Passenger traffic in September 2023 returned to 89 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with 4.87 million passengers passing through.

Passenger traffic in September 2023 returned to 89 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with 4.87 million passengers passing through Changi, figures released by Changi Airport Group (CAG) last week showed.

Mr Lim Ching Kiat, CAG’s executive vice-president for air hub and cargo development, noted that passenger traffic to and from China surged in August to half a million travellers passing through Changi Airport, more than seven times the traffic in January 2023 when China’s borders first reopened. headtopics.com

As at Oct 1, 94 airlines operate more than 6,400 weekly scheduled flights at Changi, connecting Singapore to 151 cities in 49 countries and territories worldwide. Ms Mabel Kwan, a managing director at aviation consultancy Alton, said the level of passenger traffic at Changi Airport is broadly in line with the average of other countries in the Asia-Pacific.

Ms Kwan forecast that Changi will rebound to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024, at the same time as overall passenger traffic in the Asia-Pacific.China checklist: Guide to attractions, experiences and travel deals for a post-pandemic holiday headtopics.com

He said the conflict in the Middle East may expand to involve more countries, pushing up fuel prices further and discouraging passengers from travelling amid geopolitical uncertainty. Independent analyst Brendan Sobie predicted a slight uptick in Changi Airport’s traffic during the upcoming winter-season travel months, but not a full recovery.