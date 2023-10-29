Former US vice president Mike Pence drops out of Republican presidential campaign

Pence's surprise announcement at the Republican Jewish Coalition donor conference in Las Vegas made him the first big-name candidate to drop out.

More candidates might soon follow Pence in dropping out, consolidating the wide field of contenders. With more than a half dozen candidates, donors seeking alternatives to Trump have been reticent to open their pocketbooks.

Trump has built one of the biggest primary leads in US electoral history, according to opinion polls. They show most Republican voters have embraced, or do not care about, Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him and his efforts to overturn the result. headtopics.com

A stolid campaigner short on charisma, Pence was low on cash by October. He failed to catch fire in the first Republican nominating state of Iowa despite spending time and resources there. In several past elections, former vice presidents who have competed to become the White House nominee have succeeded, including Republican George H W Bush in 1988 and Democrat Al Gore in 2000. Biden himself was vice president to former President Barack Obama.

Former DJ Dongfang Billy reveals he weighed 126kg in June, working to regain his trim physiqueHe is sharing his recovery journey and exercise regime on Facebook. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Former DJ Dongfang Billy reveals he weighed 126kg in June, working to regain his trim physiqueBEIJING – Former radio deejay Dongfang Billy is working hard to regain his trim physique after struggling with health problems in recent years, he reveals in a Facebook post on Monday. The one-time callisthenics coach popular among aunties for his health talks, underwent... Read more ⮕

Former President Halimah Yacob conferred Order of Temasek, the highest civilian honourShe will receive the award from her successor, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, at the National Awards Investiture Read more ⮕

Kayaker who died was former nurse who loved cats, helping people: 'Gentle, friendly and kind girl'Ms Chew Jia Tian, who died while kayaking off the coast of Sentosa on Sunday, was a soft-spoken, polite and hard-working student at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), where she earned her degree in nursing. Read more ⮕

China's former premier Li Keqiang dies at 68BEIJING: China's former Premier Li Keqiang died of a heart attack on Friday (Oct 27), just 10 months after retiring from a decade in office during which his reformist star had dimmed. He was 68. Read more ⮕

China’s former premier Li Keqiang dies of heart attack at age 68BEIJING – China’s former premier Li Keqiang died of a heart attack on Friday, less than a year after retiring from a decade in office during... Read more ⮕