Jury orders Mitsubishi to pay $1.3b over crash involving defective seatbelt

The plaintiffs said the seatbelt's design was defective because it allowed the release of four inches of slack during a collision, causing Amagasu to strike his head on the car roof.Jurors began hearing evidence on Oct 20. They deliberated briefly on Oct 27 before returning their verdict.

In a statement, Mitsubishi Motors North America called the damages award "egregious", and said there were "significant legal and evidentiary issues" to be addressed in an appeal. "Mitsubishi Motors vehicles are and have been among the safest on the road, having won multiple safety awards to attest to that fact," it added.

Farrar, a principal at Farrar & Ball, said he thought the verdict would be upheld, reflecting Amagasu's injuries. He also said the ratio of punitive damages to compensatory damages was in line with US Supreme Court guidance.

"The evidence regarding the defective nature of this seatbelt was overwhelming, and not something that the average consumer would ever know about," Farrar added.

