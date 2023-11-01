Norway believes Israel may have not fully respected international law

"We believe that there have been cases where this proportionality and this distinction have not been fully respected," he said, speaking in the United Arab Emirates. In Oslo, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said it was crucial to get relief to civilians in Gaza as soon as possible.

More than 8,000 people have been killed in the Israeli bombardments, according to Palestinian health officials. Israel started its offensive after Hamas attacks on southern Israel on Oct 7 which authorities there say killed 1,400 people.

International calls for a temporary pause in the fighting to allow more humanitarian aid to reach the Palestinians in Gaza has been rejected by Israel.He described conditions there as "terrible" with people largely cut off from water, electricity, and medical supplies after weeks of heavy bombardment by Israel.

Norway believes Israel may have broken international law in its bombardment of Gaza that has levelled neighbourhoods and killed thousands of Palestinians, its foreign minister said on Tuesday (Oct 31).

