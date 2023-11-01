What was Heidi Klum for Halloween this year? See her 2023 costume

Klum capped her resplendent costume off by having her husband, Tom Kaulitz, accompany her dressed as her egg. Klum's party has been a staple of the spooky season for more than two decades, drawing a host of celebrities since its first iteration in 2000. The German-born supermodel typically undergoes hours of makeup, emerging in past years as Fiona from Shrek, Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and last year's giant rain worm.

Heidi Klum, centre, in blue, arrives at her 22nd annual Halloween party at Marquee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)“A lot of planning goes into it,” she said. “First you have to have an idea. And the idea for me was to do something with many, many people.”proving the model did her research as male peacocks have elaborate tail feathers while the females have shorter, duller tails.

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAITS_TIMES: Halloween hits Hollywood strike as actors boycott Barbie costumesActors were dressed in other costumes apart from the usual cast of superhero and sexy villain costumes. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Actor Lee Ji-han’s mother describes grief over his death one year after Halloween crushSEOUL – A year after the death of South Korean actor Lee Ji-han, his mother Cho Mi-eun is still struggling to come to...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Commentary: Tokyo’s Shibuya wants to cancel Halloween. That's a mistakeA widely celebrated spooky-season festival has received an eviction notice, says the Bloomberg Opinion's Gearoid Reidy.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Hollywood couple Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz engaged after dating for two yearsKravitz was spotted wearing a new engagement ring while attending a Halloween party with Tatum. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Festive or ominous? Tombstone decorations at Bukit Panjang estate for Halloween draw mixed reactionsFrom pumpkins to skulls and flickering lights - what's spooky season without these classic decorations? To celebrate Halloween, a Bukit Panjang resident has however transformed the grass patch near Block 602 Senja Road into a 'cemetery' housing 18 'graves' complete with tombstones.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Child padlocked in Polish grave reflects ancient supernatural beliefsPOLAND - Archaeologists in Poland have uncovered the remains of a 17th-century child padlocked to his grave to stop him rising from the dead, a discovery that turns the spotlight on beliefs in vampires as Halloween approaches. The bones of the six- or seven-year-old are the most recent find in a cemetery in the northern village of Pien dating from.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕