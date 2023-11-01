I got my food and groceries delivered almost daily for two weeks, and still managed to save $72

In fact, I was able to redeem some free pastries with the yuu Points I accumulated - but more on that later. For the month of November, you will score a bonus of 500 yuu Points on your first foodpanda order after linking your yuu ID.

Beyond the amazing discounts, vouchers, and yuu Rewards, foodpanda also has its very own rewards system - simply complete stamp cards with your foodpanda orders and you'll be eligible to claim some attractive vouchers or stand to win monthly prizes.This discovery called for a celebration, and what better way to celebrate than a good ol' fashioned pizza party with the family?

Bolstered by these savings, I made use of various promotions within the app over the course of the week. This included the pick-up promo code TAPAUNOW which gave me 30 per cent off my orders.All that was left was just to drop by the store to collect my bubble tea order and enjoy every sip.yuu Points earned: 21.55

Grocery delivery via foodpanda is a serious game changer. Now, my mum and I can order groceries every Sunday from the comfort of our home. Since delivery takes an hour tops, we make sure to catch up on our K-dramas while waiting for the delivery. Even without the free delivery vouchers, I'd willingly pay the delivery fee to avoid lugging heavy groceries home myself.After two weeks of ordering food delivery and groceries, I could redeem something again from the yuu App.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE STRAITS TIMES: Biden administration aims to cut AI risks with executive orderThe order directs agencies to set standards for safety testing and address related risks. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Biden administration aims to cut AI risks with executive orderUS President Joe Biden is seeking to reduce the risks that artificial intelligence (AI) poses to consumers, workers, minority groups, and national security with a new executive action on Monday (Oct 30).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Tourist’s order of ‘grenade’ drink sparks bomb alert in Lisbon restaurantA tourist who wanted a pomegranate drink at a restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal last Friday got more than what he asked for because of a translation error. The 36-year-old Russian speaker from Azerbaijan used a language app on his phone to translate the Russian word for...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: That's rich: Food delivery rider from Thailand allegedly flies to Singapore to pick up chicken rice orderThey say that the sky's the limit — and this food delivery rider reportedly went the extra mile just to fulfil a customer's unusual order. To satisfy a craving for Hainanese chicken rice, a Thai customer had allegedly requested for a delivery rider from Grab to fly to Singapore to obtain the humble dish.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: My company is about to wind up. Am I entitled by law to be paid retrenchment benefits?Can the company insist employees stay on until it winds up in order to get retrenchment payouts? Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Man admits to filming, photographing other men showering, using urinal in commandos' camp, universityA mandatory treatment order suitability report has been called for Teo Hong Wei, after his lawyer says he is suffering from a mental condition.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕