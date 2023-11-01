Israel strikes dense Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, says Hamas commander killed

Palestinian health officials said at least 50 Palestinians were killed in the refugee camp blast and 150 wounded. A Hamas statement said there were 400 dead and injured in Jabalia, which houses families of refugees from wars with Israel dating back to 1948. Reuters could not independently verify the reported casualty figures.Israel has sent repeated warnings to Gaza residents to evacuate northern areas and while many have gone south, many have not.

They shouted slogans including “Ceasefire now!”, “Protect the children of Gaza!” and “Stop funding genocide.” Capitol police removed them from the room. After the attack on Jabalia, dozens of bodies lay shrouded in white, lined up against the side of the nearby Indonesian Hospital, footage obtained by Reuters showed.

“We take it an hour at a time because we don’t know when we will be receiving patients. Several times we’ve had to set up surgical spaces in the corridors and even sometimes in the hospital waiting areas,” said Dr Mohammed al-Run.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed again on Tuesday for the protection of civilians caught in the conflict, stressing the need for proportional behaviour and precaution by all parties in fighting to enable emergency aid deliveries to civilians suffering from critical shortages of food, medicine, drinking water and fuel.

Israeli army flares illuminating the sky over northern Gaza City on Oct 31. The Israel Defence Forces struck over 600 militant targets over the past few days as it continued to "expand ground operations" in the Gaza Strip.

