Israel says it attacked Hamas gunmen inside Gaza tunnels

"Over the last day, combined IDF (Israel Defense Forces) struck approximately 300 targets, including anti-tank missile and rocket launch posts below shafts, as well as military compounds inside underground tunnels belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation," the Israeli military said in a statement."The soldiers killed terrorists and directed air forces to real-time strikes on targets and terror infrastructure," the Israeli military said.
Gaza health authorities say that 8,306 people, including 3,457 minors, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct 7. UN officials say more than 1.4 million of Gaza's civilian population of about 2.3 million have been made homeless.The al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, said militants clashed early on Tuesday with Israeli forces invading southern Gaza. Four vehicles were targeted with al-Yassin 105 missiles, it said, referring to locally produced anti-tank missiles.
Palestinians conduct search and rescue works after an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct 30, 2023. (Photo: Reuters) "Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen," Netanyahu said in televised remarks.Air strikes on Monday night outside the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip caused a power cut and doctors said they feared for the lives of 250 injured Palestinians being treated there as fuel runs low.
