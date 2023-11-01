Hollywood stars Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged after 2 years of dating

The Batman actress, who is 34, was reportedly seen wearing an engagement ring when she and Tatum attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween party over the weekend. The couple started dating in 2021 after Kravitz cast Tatum, 43, in her directorial debut Pussy Island. Since then, Tatum and Kravitz have sung praises about each other in multiple interviews.

Speaking to GQ for the November 2022 issue, Kravitz said: "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do."Tatum, on the other hand, called Kravitz"a perfectionist in the best possible way" in an interview with Variety.

Channing Tatum was previously married to actress Jenna Dewan, whom he met on the set of the movie Step Up, from 2009 to 2019. Zoe Kravitz, too, had a previous marriage: She and actor Karl Glusman were together from 2019 to 2021.

