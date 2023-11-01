China kicks off nationwide population survey amid declining birth rate

The poll, which was announced on Oct 10 in an unexpected move, will focus on urban and rural areas throughout the country. The survey will be based on a sample of 500,000 households and last for around two weeks until Nov 15, China's National Bureau of Statistics said.
It will help provide a basis to monitor China's population developmental changes and for the government and Communist Party to formulate national economic, social development and population related policies, it said.
China last conducted its once-in-a-decade census in November 2020 which showed it grew at the slowest pace since the first modern population survey in the 1950s. Population development has often been linked to the strength and"rejuvenation" of the country in state media amid the declining birth rate and widespread concerns by citizens on the difficulties of raising children.
High childcare costs and having to stop their careers have put many women off having more children or any at all. Gender discrimination and traditional stereotypes of women caring for children are still widespread throughout the country.
Authorities have in recent months increased rhetoric on sharing the duty of child rearing but paternity leave is still limited in most provinces. The country reported a drop of roughly 850,000 people for a population of about 1.41 billion in 2022, marking the first decline since 1961, the last year of China's Great Famine. REUTERSBy clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with TODAY to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
Singapore Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: IndependentSG | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕
Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕
Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕