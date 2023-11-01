Indonesian president breaks ground for airport in planned $44b capital

Mr Widodo’s US$32 billion (S$43.83 billion) flagship project to move the seat of government out of the congested city of Jakarta has struggled to attract private investment, with the 2024 budget allocating 40.6 trillion rupiah ($3.5 billion) for it.

Mr Widodo, also popularly known as Jokowi, will launch 10 projects worth 12.5 trillion rupiah during his visit this week to Nusantara, which Indonesia is building from scratch amid the jungles of Borneo island.

The 347ha airport is expected to be fully operational by December 2024, the president said, at a total cost of 4.2 trillion rupiah. “I believe the construction of this airport will boost competitiveness and economic growth, as well as accelerate the development of the new capital,” Mr Widodo said at the ground-breaking event.

The government targets the second half of 2024 for an international hospital, built by Indonesian hospital chain Mayapada, to become operational. Mr Widodo also inspected construction work on a 57km toll road link to the coal hub of Balikpapan, which he expected could be used from June next year to cut travel time.

“After construction of the toll road is completed, we only need around 50 minutes,” he said, compared to a journey of two hours earlier.A consortium of Indonesian companies such as energy firms Adaro and Barito Pacific, conglomerate Astra International and property firm Agung Sedayu Grup, have invested about 20 trillion rupiah in Nusantara.

Apart from a hotel on which the consortium began construction in September, it is unclear what other projects the investment will fund.Embed FacebookHari kedua di Kalimantan Timur ini, saya kembali mengunjungi Ibu Kota Nusantara. Pagi tadi, saya meninjau langsung...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE STRAITS TIMES: Jokowi’s influence looms large as Indonesian presidential election draws nearBut concerns have been raised about alleged attempts by Mr Widodo to interfere in elections. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Indonesian police nab suspected terrorists plotting to disrupt February 2024 electionsThe suspects allegedly said democratic elections were immoral. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Navigating Nirup: A peek into this new private island that is minutes from SingaporeJust minutes by boat from Singapore, Nirup Island is an up-and-coming Indonesian paradise filled with possibilities. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: River Valley High teacher wins Outstanding Economics Teacher AwardAsk Ms Tee Lay Hoon, 54, why she decided to pursue a career in teaching 30 years ago, and she says: “I want to tame the wild, and wild the tame.” What this means, she says, is that she helps students break down complex concepts, for instance, by telling stories that...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Matthew Perry's Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow said to be 'considering' adopting his dogMatthew Perry's Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow is said to be 'considering' adopting the late actor's beloved dog Alfred. The main Friends cast, including the Phoebe Buffay actress, are yet to break their silence on Matthew's heartbreaking sudden death aged 54 on Saturday (Oct 28) but are said to be in a state of 'total shock'.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Indonesian president breaks ground for airport in planned $44b capitalThe 347ha airport is expected to be fully operational by December 2024. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕