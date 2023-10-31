Indonesian police nab suspected terrorists plotting to disrupt February 2024 elections

The rest are from South-east Asian terror group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), which is linked to Al-Qaeda. These were not mere sympathisers but held “structural positions in JI” who actively spread terrorist propaganda and radical materials through both social media and “physical training”, said Senior Commissioner Aswin Siregar of the Detachment 88 counter-terrorism task force.

“During the questioning by the anti-terror squad, several suspects said they viewed elections as a process of democracy, which is immoral and against Islamic law such that they want to disrupt it,” said Mr Aswin at a press conference in Jakarta.

He said a group of recidivists among the suspects were the ones planning to attack the 2024 Presidential Election. Also known as Zulfikar, Abu Umar in 2011 plotted to attack the police and Singapore embassy in Jakarta, among other places. He also had other roles including the organising military trainings in Mindanao, the Philippines and in Sulawesi, Indonesia, and coordinating the smuggling of arms and ammunitions from the Philippines into Indonesia, he said.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim country, has witnessed a string of Islamist attacks in the years after the Sept 11 attacks on the United States in 2001. These includingWhile the militant threat in Indonesia has diminished significantly, largely because of successful security force operations, security threats remain.

Terror analyst Noor Huda Ismail said the conflict in Palestine could drive radical recruitment by terror groups in Indonesia.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENEWPAPER: Rents for Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar in 2024 to be capped at $15kStallholders at next year’s Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar will have their rents capped at $15,000, Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said on Sunday. “For Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai 2024, we are taking steps to ensure that it is more affordable for our sellers...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Talking Point 2023/2024 - Diabetes Part 2: How Can We Beat The Crisis?How does a country beat a silent killer that could potentially overwhelm our healthcare system if allowed to spiral out of control? Diana Ser uncovers the strategies and technologies that are available to help us fight back.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

INDEPENDENTSG: Hamilton in April 2024: Don’t throw away your shot!Hamilton is renowned for its diverse and talented cast.

Source: IndependentSG | Read more ⮕

SBRMAGAZINE: Nominations are now ongoing for SBR International and National Business Awards 2024pstrongemSingapore Business Review/em is delighted to announce the opening of nominations for the highly anticipated SBR International Business Awards and National Business Awards 2024.

Source: SBRMagazine | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Singapore’s economic growth to improve in the second half of 2024: MASThe Monetary Authority of Singapore said in its latest half-yearly macroeconomic review that the third quarter of 2023 was likely the turning point in the economic slowdown.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Samsung says chips to recover in 2024 after best quarterly profit this yearSEOUL: Samsung Electronics on Tuesday (Oct 31) flagged a gradual recovery in demand in 2024 after reporting its highest quarterly profit so far this year, as the battered memory chip market began showing signs of a rebound from a severe downturn.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕