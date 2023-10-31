River Valley High teacher wins Outstanding Economics Teacher Award

A firm believer in learning through application and exploring real-world scenarios, Ms Tee started the Economics Explorer Programme in January 2022 at River Valley High School, where she teaches economics and project work. In this programme, JC1 economics students have to work in groups to investigate contemporary economics issues before presenting their findings to their peers.
Ms Tee, who received 2023’s Outstanding Economics Teacher Award (OETA), said that instead of simply teaching concepts in a classroom, she tries to arouse her students’ curiosity about how economics shapes the real world.
The students interviewed the senior assistant director of economics for policy and data from the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore to gain expert insight. She received her award from Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung at the Singapore Economic Policy Forum at Voco Orchard Singapore on Tuesday.
Ms Tee started her teaching career in 1993 at Shuqun Secondary School, where she taught principles of accounts for almost eight years. Seeking a new challenge, she moved in 2001 to Jurong Institute – now Millennia Institute – where she taught management of business and project work.
She then moved to River Valley High School in 2009, where yet again, she taught a new subject, economics. Ms Tee says that today’s teaching landscape is much more diverse and complex than when she started teaching 30 years ago.
Singapore Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕
Source: STForeignDesk | Read more ⮕
Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕