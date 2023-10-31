River Valley High teacher wins Outstanding Economics Teacher Award

A firm believer in learning through application and exploring real-world scenarios, Ms Tee started the Economics Explorer Programme in January 2022 at River Valley High School, where she teaches economics and project work. In this programme, JC1 economics students have to work in groups to investigate contemporary economics issues before presenting their findings to their peers.

Ms Tee, who received 2023’s Outstanding Economics Teacher Award (OETA), said that instead of simply teaching concepts in a classroom, she tries to arouse her students’ curiosity about how economics shapes the real world.

The students interviewed the senior assistant director of economics for policy and data from the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore to gain expert insight. She received her award from Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung at the Singapore Economic Policy Forum at Voco Orchard Singapore on Tuesday.

Ms Tee started her teaching career in 1993 at Shuqun Secondary School, where she taught principles of accounts for almost eight years. Seeking a new challenge, she moved in 2001 to Jurong Institute – now Millennia Institute – where she taught management of business and project work.

She then moved to River Valley High School in 2009, where yet again, she taught a new subject, economics. Ms Tee says that today’s teaching landscape is much more diverse and complex than when she started teaching 30 years ago.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAITS_TIMES: River Valley High teacher wins Outstanding Economics Teacher AwardThe award was launched in 2016 by the Economic Society of Singapore to recognise secondary and pre-university teachers. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

STFOREIGNDESK: Singapore, Malaysia determined to work together on outstanding bilateral issues: PM LeeIt is the first Leaders' Retreat between the two countries since 2019. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: STForeignDesk | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: China to cremate 'outstanding' leader Li Keqiang on ThursdayOn Nov 2, national flags will fly at half-mast at multiple locations including Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: China to cremate 'outstanding' leader Li Keqiang on ThursdayBEIJING: China will cremate the remains of former premier Li Keqiang on Thursday (Oct 31), when flags will fly at half mast across the country in mourning for an "outstanding" leader, the official Xinhua n

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Indonesia's financial sector in good condition, can withstand high US rates: RegulatorJAKARTA: Indonesia's financial sector is in good condition, the regulator's chief said on Monday (Oct 30), amid high US interest rates and rising geopolitical risks.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Steaks running high: Drought and shrinking herds push US beef prices through the roofNEW YORK: A prolonged drought is shrinking livestock herds and driving beef prices to record highs in the US, even as consumption is growing stronger. These days, Mary Skinner is finding it harder to get her daily meat intake.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕