Matthew Perry's Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow said to be 'considering' adopting his dog

Matthew Perry's Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow (left) is said to be "considering" adopting the late actor's beloved dog Alfred.Matthew Perry's Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow is said to be "considering" adopting the late actor's beloved dog Alfred.

According to a source, Lisa has been left "baffled" by her dear friend's passing and wants to take care of his pet pooch. Matthew — who portrayed Chandler Bing on the iconic US sitcom — was found dead in his home jacuzzi and investigations into his cause of death continue, though it was initially referred to as an apparent drowning.

The insider added: "This does not seem real or fair to her or any of the gang, because Matthew was finally at peace with himself and was having the best year of his life since his book launch almost exactly one year ago. He was enjoying life." headtopics.com

Matthew — whose drug addictions almost killed him — said in a November 2022 chat on the Q with Tom Power podcast, which is being shared online by fans following his shock passing, that he didn't want his role as Chandler to be his legacy.

"And I've said this for a long time, when I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned. Matthew admitted he knew despite his wish that his power to help addicts would fall "far behind" on his list of accomplishments when it came to being remembered by fans.In 2013, Matthew turned his Malibu mansion into a sober living facility for men and named it Perry's House. headtopics.com

