Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak seeks alleged document signed by previous king

Jailed former Malaysia n prime minister Najib Razak has mounted a legal bid to get the government to produce a purported document signed by the country’s previous king . If its existence is proven, the addendum will allow the 70-year-old to serve the remainder of his reduced six-year sentence.

In the latest development on April 4, Najib’s lead counsel Muhammad Shafee Abdullah told the High Court that a “crucial witness” would back up the former premier’s application for judicial review over the addendum, which Najib claims was granted by the previous king, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah. The witness, thus far unnamed, would be filing an affidavit after Hari Raya Aidilfitri to support the former premier’s bid to seek access to the alleged addendum, said Mr Shafee at the first hearing on April 4 held regarding Najib’s application for judicial review

