Taiwan praised for preparedness after strong earthquake

Despite being hit on April 3 by its strongest earthquake in 25 years, Taiwan has kept its death toll relatively contained, earning the island plaudits from experts for its preparedness. The depth of the powerful earthquake that shook the whole of Taiwan is one of the factors for why it was not as fatal as the 1999 earthquake. Shallow earthquakes tend to cause the ground to shake more intensely than deeper earthquakes of the same magnitude. The 7.

8-magnitude Syria-Turkey earthquake that killed over 50,000 people struck 18km below the earth’s surface, while the April 3 earthquake occurred at a depth of 34km

