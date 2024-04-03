Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak's corruption trial cut short due to illness

The 1MDB corruption trial involving Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak was cut short on April 2. Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib told High Court's Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah that Najib had complained about having diarrhoea, Malaysian media reported. Accompanying prison doctor Hafiz Hozni told the court that the 70-year-old said during recess that he had gone to the toilet three times. “I have examined him and given him some medication.

He is dehydrated and suffering from fatigue,” said Dr Hafiz, adding that Najib would be unfit for trial the rest of the day as the medicine would make him drowsy. The doctor also requested that Najib be exempted from the hearing on the following day but the got turned down. “I am only allowing the trial to be cut short today. He needs to be in court tomorrow,” said Justice Sequera

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thenewpaper / 🏆 7. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Aide of Malaysian Prime Minister Becomes Shareholder of Technology Services ProviderDatuk Farhash Wafa Salvador, a former political secretary of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, has acquired a significant stake in HeiTech Padu, leading to concerns of favoritism and undue influence in government contracts.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Malaysian court upholds conviction against former pathologist, 5 others over murder of prosecutor Kevin MoraisA Court of Appeal judge says that the murder of Deputy Public Prosecutor Anthony Kevin Morais was carefully planned and that the condition of the body when it was found showed the cruelty of all the accused.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Commentary: Najib's partial pardon will affect trust in Malaysia's institutions, some more than othersAs Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government gains momentum in tackling corruption, former PM Najib Razak’s reduced 1MDB sentence - and potential pursuit of a full pardon - will have implications, says ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute’s James Chai.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Lee Zii Jia knocks Loh Kean Yew out of All England OpenThe Malaysian, who won this event in 2021, needed just 33 minutes to defeat his rival.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

2 Malaysian students killed in New Zealand car crashThree other Malaysian students were airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

2 men die of suspected food poisoning in Taipei after eating char kway teowAll outlets of the Malaysian vegetarian restaurant chain have been ordered to close.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »