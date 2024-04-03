Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak Seeks House Arrest

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has filed a judicial review application to serve the rest of his prison sentence under house arrest. He is currently serving a six-year sentence for misappropriation of funds in the SRC International case.

The application was filed on April 1 and named several government officials as respondents.

