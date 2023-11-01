Enter a golden chamber, play Singapore mahjong at youth festival Remix 2K23

These are some highlights of the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre’s annual youth festival, Remix 2K23, which is back for its fourth edition from Sunday to Nov 19. In Live Long And Prosper, visitors can enter a room full of gold in an installation that revolves around the Chinese expression “huang jin man di” (“floor covered in gold”), and explore the Chinese attitudes towards auspiciousness and the pursuit of a rich and fulfilling life.

Artist Jahan Loh, 47, told The Straits Times that the experiential art installation allows visitors to jump in a room full of gold, making them a core component of the work instead of passive spectators.

The installation seeks to celebrate the richness and diversity of Singapore’s cultural heritage while showcasing the evolution and adaptation of traditional Chinese idioms in a modern setting, he added.

Ms Sabrina Tan, 34, founder and principal coach of Mahjong Lah, said that while mahjong originated in China, the game has taken on its own identity in the Republic and is a big part of the lifestyles of Chinese Singaporeans.

In the Singapore version, animal tiles featuring the cat, rat, rooster and centipede, which are not found in other mahjong versions, add more instant gratification to the game as they are the easiest way to gain points.

