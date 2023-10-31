Yemen's Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears

His statement confirmed the widening scope of a conflict that has unnerved states including the world's biggest oil exporter Saudi Arabia, hardening fears of spillover as Israel seeks to destroy Hamas in its Gaza Strip stronghold.

The Houthis are a formidable part of the"Axis of Resistance", which opposes Israel and the United States and has been waging attacks across the region since Oct 7. The United States, Israel's main ally, has deployed aircraft carriers as a deterrent to prevent the Gaza conflict spreading. Iran has also said it does not want the war to spread.

Houthi spokesperson Saree blamed Israel for instability in the Middle East, saying the"circle of conflict" in the region was being expanded by its"continued crimes". The Houthis would continue to mount attacks"until the Israeli aggression stops".

The most direct flight path for any drone or missile launched from Yemen passes over western Saudi Arabia near the Red Sea before flying over Jordan and into Israel.

