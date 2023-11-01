Websites of all Singapore public hospitals, polyclinics and healthcare groups down

The official sites of Sengkang General, Khoo Teck Puat and Ng Teng Fong hospitals and the Institute of Mental Health were also down.The websites of all three public healthcare clusters were also inaccessible.Singapore Health Services, better known as SingHealth, runs the hospitals and polyclinics in the east while the National University Health System runs those in the west, and the National Healthcare Group runs those in the central region.

Public hospitals and clinics could still access patient records, it added. The post did not say what caused the crash.The Straits Times has contacted Synapxe, hospitals, healthcare groups and the Infocomm Media Development Authority for more information.

