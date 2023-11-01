New minimally invasive bunion removal surgery can lead to faster recovery and smaller scars

One of the patients who have undergone the new surgery is a 44-year-old former flight attendant who developed bunions due to the long hours she had to stand while on the job. She had the traditional surgery on her left foot last year and ended up with a 5cm scar.

She said: “Open surgery required a lot of assistance, and I had to have help showering and going to the toilet and eating. After the minimally invasive surgery, I was able to walk again on the third day of hospitalization.”

However, the availability of this surgery in Singapore is currently limited as the HSA continues its evaluation. Currently, minimally invasive bunion surgery is only offered at two public hospitals in Singapore: the Singapore General Hospital and the National University Hospital.

