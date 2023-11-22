Climate Conspiracy Theories Flourish as Misinformation Delays Action

Climate conspiracy theories are flourishing with lifestyle influencers joining in the misinformation war and scientists hounded on social media, delaying urgently needed action to ensure a liveable future for the planet.





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Climate Conversations Podcast: Starbucks wants to address climate issues one coffee at a timeStarbucks wants to stop using disposable cups by 2030. Chief sustainability officer Michael Kobori outlines how the coffee company plans to achieve this vision.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

More demand for S’pore’s co-working spaces as hybrid work arrangements flourishSeveral operators here said they have been expanding their offerings amid rising occupancy rates. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

The Paris deal climate initiative that could escalate greenwashingPARIS: Can a country well versed in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions "sell" its efforts to a bad actor? Critics fear Article Six of the Paris Agreement will mean an increase in greenwashing.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Collective recognition of opportunities in ‘climate aware’ business strategies: ExpertAbhi Bhuchar, Head of Energy & Industrials, Asia Pacific at Oliver Wyman explains why demand for sustainability consulting has increased and how the trends have changed.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

The Climate Conversations Podcast: Why buy winter clothing for kids when you can rent?Children can outgrow their clothes quickly, leading to a lot of waste. How can parents develop more sustainable shopping habits?

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

The Climate Conversations - Why buy winter clothing for kids when you can rent?Batman costumes, winter jackets and flower girl dresses - some parents have no idea what to do with these occasion clothes after their kids have outgrown them. Julie Yoo speaks to Angeline Tan, founder of local clothing rental Weekend Kids, on why sustainable shopping for children is good for everyone.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »