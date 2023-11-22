Israel and Hamas Reach Deal to Free Hostages and Prisoners

Israel and Hamas announced a deal on Wednesday (Nov 22) allowing at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed, while offering besieged Gaza residents a four-day truce after weeks of all-out war. In the first major diplomatic breakthrough in the war, Palestinian militants will release during the truce 50 women and children kidnapped during their Oct 7 raids.





Israel says new strike on Gaza refugee camp kills second Hamas leader, first evacuees reach EgyptGAZA/JERUSALEM — Israeli forces killed another Hamas commander on Wednesday (Nov 1) in their second strike on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp in two days, the military said, as the first group of civilian evacuees from the besieged enclave crossed into Egypt.

Hamas and Israel Agree to Four-Day Truce in GazaHamas and Israel's government have agreed to stop fighting in Gaza for four days, marking the first break in the ongoing war. The truce comes after negotiations mediated by Qatar, with the involvement of the United States.

Hamas says Gaza death toll tops 10,000 as Israel steps up warGAZA — The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000 people, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday (Nov 6) after nearly one month of bombardment by Israel whose offensive against Palestinian militants showed signs of intensifying.

