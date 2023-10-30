The Paris deal climate initiative that could escalate greenwashing

The Paris Agreement calls for the rapid decarbonisation of the world economy - essentially a switch from carbon-intensive to clean energy. (Photo: AFP/Patrik Stollarz)PARIS: Can a country well versed in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions"sell" its efforts to a bad actor? Critics fear Article Six of the Paris Agreement will mean an increase in greenwashing.

In 2015, the headlines from the Paris Agreement focused on the landmark commitment to limit the rise in global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The aim was to pursue a 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold.

It is designed to replace the"Clean Development Mechanism" of the Kyoto Protocol from COP3, allowing developed countries to offset their emissions by funding emission-reducing projects in developing nations.Critics however see the mechanism as a free pass for countries to avoid reducing their own emissions, simply by paying for someone else to essentially do their homework. headtopics.com

They make it possible to receive a carbon credit in exchange for every tonne of CO2 kept out of, or removed, from the atmosphere.Numerous scientific studies have found the claimed reductions to be largely overestimated, or even nonexistent.

And while a supervisory body was created to develop a proper methodology, doubts remain about the certification of carbon credits if left to private organisations.Several countries are ready to go. Switzerland, an early adopter, has already closed 13 agreements across Africa, South America, Asia and even Ukraine.Singapore has signed an agreement with Morocco, and Japan has signed with several countries including Tunisia and Senegal. headtopics.com

That reportedly includes a deal with Liberia that would grant it the right to"protect" forests on 10 per cent of its territory in exchange for carbon credits.