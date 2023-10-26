The Climate Conversations - Why buy winter clothing for kids when you can rent?

With an increase in hotspots detected in Sumatra, Singapore is bracing itself for a return of the haze. What's the impact of air-borne particles on your health? CNA's Julie Yoo speaks to Duke-NUS Adjunct Assistant Professor Joel Aik on this episode of The Climate Conversations podcast.Trees can become dangerous when they’re sick, leaning or dying. But checking the health of each tree is a massive challenge, especially when Singapore has more trees than people.

Vibrant wetlands and animals native to Ukraine are silently facing what Oleksii Marushchak calls an “ecocide”. In this episode of The Climate Conversations, the Ukrainian conservation biologist tells Julie Yoo why he has been risking his safety to document Russia’s “war crimes against nature”.Hong Lim Park was covered in a sea of red as more than 1,400 people gathered on Sep 23 for the first in-person climate rally in Singapore in four years.

