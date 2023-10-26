Chemotherapy and hair loss: How women with breast cancer deal with losing their hair

Adding to the devastating diagnosis of cancer, female patients also have to deal with the loss of their crowning glory when they undergo chemotherapy. (Photo: iStock/FatCamera)Most women would agree that their hair plays a big part in their looks and self-confidence. So when cancer strikes and a woman has to start chemotherapy, the impending hair loss can make dealing with the big C even more stressful and emotional.

Sally’s chic wig looked exactly like her own chin-length feathered bob. It was made of real hair and after she bought it, she wore it to her hairdresser who gave her the same wispy layers she had worn for years.

“I knew hair loss would be inevitable as my treatment was quite aggressive. So, I might as well be decisive and shave it all off,” said Foo. She bought a chin-length wig made of real hair for S$1,000. “Like my own hairstyle, it was hassle-free and easy to maintain.” headtopics.com

She said that while many patients – mostly women – at her oncologist’s clinic wore wigs, there were a number who also donned head scarves, hats, caps and beanies. “A friend who was diagnosed with lymphoma wore a head scarf because she found it easier; she didn’t see the need to get a wig,” Foo said.

“For many cancer patients, the wig is not just a cosmetic thing. It also buys us time to recalibrate our thoughts and emotions, and our views of how we want to lead our lives. It took me a while to feel confident enough to go without it. headtopics.com

Stage 4 breast cancer did not stop this 36-year-old mother of four from competing in a beauty pageantAs she watched her locks fall to the ground, she teared up… then her eyes widened as a smiling MagalhaesTwo male colleagues saw them and stuck their heads out for a shave in solidarity. Those skinheads must have been the coolest haircuts in that barbershop that day, and the 4.3 million likes for.

Ananthini, a 36-year-old with Stage 3 breast cancer, who did the therapy at Dr Lim’s suggestion, said she had benefitted from it. “Hair loss was emotionally distressing and affected my self-esteem. Scalp cooling minimised my hair loss during chemotherapy, and that had a positive impact on my emotional well-being throughout the treatment process.” headtopics.com

