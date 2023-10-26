A year after Itaewon crush: Parents seek lost children in dreams - and answers from authorities

SEOUL - “Mum, I’m home.” That was how Madam Sunny Kang’s daughter would greet her each night the 25-year-old came home.

Yearning for her child, Madam Kang tried sleeping on her daughter’s bed on her birthday in June this year, hoping to dream of her, but to no avail. Ms Lee Sang-eun (above, left) was one of the 159 people who died in a crush of partygoers in the clubbing district of Itaewon in Seoul some time after 10pm on Oct 29, 2022. Crowds surging in opposite directions in a narrow alleyway caused some revellers to fall, while others got stacked on top of them. Most of the victims died from compression asphyxiation, or suffocation.

First responders helping an injured person on a stretcher in the immediate aftermath of the Oct 29 disaster in an Itaewon alleyway. PHOTO: AFP One year on, the quiet alleyway still bears the scars of the tragedy and a memorial wall of Post-it notes. headtopics.com

Only a few people are spotted on a Saturday night at this convenience store which was doing well before the tragedy. Ahead of the Halloween weekend starting Oct 27, the government has announced a number of safety measures to prevent another deadly incident. In addition to emergency services on standby, Seoul police announced that more than 1,000 policemen will be deployed for crowd control in clubbing hot spots such as Itaewon, Hongdae and Gangnam.

She and her husband had gone to eastern Gangwon province for an overnight hiking trip on Oct 29, a Saturday, while their daughter had planned to go to Itaewon that night with a friend.Ms Lee Sang-eun had just passed an examination to practise accountancy in the United States and was getting ready to look for a job there. headtopics.com

Read more:

The Straits Times »

A year after Itaewon crush: Parents seek lost children in dreams - and answers from authoritiesOct 29 marks the first anniversary of a devastating tragedy in Seoul’s clubbing district that took the lives of 159 people who were there to celebrate Halloween. The Straits Times finds out how the victims’ parents, survivors, and businesses are coping. Read more ⮕

Don’t remember Itaewon alley as a place of death: Victims’ familiesThe events of last Halloween are not so easy to forget for many people in South Korea. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Today in Pictures, Oct 25, 2023Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Nippon Life plans to increase yen bond holdings in Oct-MarchTOKYO : Nippon Life Insurance plans to increase holdings of Japanese government bonds (JGB) and foreign corporate bonds, with interest rates converted to Japanese yen through currency swaps, in the remaining fiscal year through March, an investment planning executive said on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Singapore Tonight - Tue 24 Oct 2023From business to politics, health to technology, we bring you up-to-date with the latest news on Singapore and analyze how these events may affect you tomorrow. Read more ⮕

New MOE survey initiative to understand parents’ views on policiesMore than 10,000 parents have been invited to take part in the Parents’ Voices platform. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕