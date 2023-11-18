Chimichanga Restaurant to Raise Funds for Marine Life in Bali

Mexican restaurant and bar chain Chimichanga will raise funds to save marine life in Bali 's Batu Niti that is entrapped by discarded fishing nets . The restaurant's patrons will gather on November 26 to support a diving team that clears ghost nets choking marine life at the site.





